Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 289.23 points or 0.82% at 35133.83 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, R Systems International Ltd (down 3.37%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.01%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 2.85%),Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 2.85%),RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.29%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 2.1%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.99%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.96%), and Black Box Ltd (down 1.83%).

On the other hand, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 19.98%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 14.16%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.46 or 0.22% at 57989.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.7 points or 0.29% at 17274.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.09 points or 0.25% at 29420.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.07 points or 0.14% at 8921.65.

On BSE,1851 shares were trading in green, 1416 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

