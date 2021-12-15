Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 120.08 points or 0.66% at 18127.36 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 3.23%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.09%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.63%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.55%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.95%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.15%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.2%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.1%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.46 or 0.22% at 57989.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.7 points or 0.29% at 17274.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.09 points or 0.25% at 29420.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.07 points or 0.14% at 8921.65.

On BSE,1851 shares were trading in green, 1416 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

