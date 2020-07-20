HDFC Bank Ltd jumps 3.5%

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1136.9, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.02% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% slide in NIFTY and a 23.58% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1136.9, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 10981.8. The Sensex is at 37311.35, up 0.79%. HDFC Bank Ltd has gained around 10.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21966.8, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 241.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1131.8, up 3.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

