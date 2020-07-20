Info Edge (India) Ltd gains for fifth session

Info Edge (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3209.55, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% fall in NIFTY and a 9.69% fall in the Nifty IT.

Info Edge (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3209.55, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 10977.7. The Sensex is at 37292.79, up 0.74%. Info Edge (India) Ltd has added around 15.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Info Edge (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16821.35, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3213.8, up 2.87% on the day. Info Edge (India) Ltd is up 46.81% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% fall in NIFTY and a 9.69% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 133.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

