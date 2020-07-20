Bodal Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tanla Solutions Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and BLS International Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2020.

Tanla Solutions Ltd, Vadilal Industries Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and BLS International Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 July 2020.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd soared 12.20% to Rs 85.1 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tanla Solutions Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 96.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64729 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41204 shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 565.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 776 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd jumped 9.99% to Rs 475.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 722 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd rose 9.95% to Rs 68.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16261 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)