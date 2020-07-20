Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2020.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd surged 7.44% to Rs 6929.8 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2785 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 7.43% to Rs 9.54. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 426.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 967.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India spiked 7.14% to Rs 157.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 55152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53924 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd exploded 6.35% to Rs 118. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 71394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52938 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd gained 6.26% to Rs 1097. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6746 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)