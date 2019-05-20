HDFC Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 2393.55, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.41% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2393.55, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 5.5% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29450.15, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.83 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 30.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
