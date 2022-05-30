HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for five straight sessions

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1409, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 1.04% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35613.3, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 98.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

