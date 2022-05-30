Unichem Lab spurts after turnaround Q4 numbers

Unichem Laboratories surged 16.36% to Rs 276 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 71.47 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 34.96% to Rs 369.95 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Profit before tax surged to Rs 57.94 crore in Q4 March 2022 compared with Rs 2.96 crore in Q4 March 2021. Total expense rose 18.10% to Rs 301.52 crore. Cost of material consumed rose 16.53% to Rs 126.69 crore while employee benefits expenses rose 12.49% to Rs 85.54 crore.

For the full year, net profit declined 3.67% to Rs 33.06 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 1269.83 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 1235.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2021.

The board recommended dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2022.

The company reported negative operating cash flow (OCF) of Rs 259.61 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022 compared with positive OCF of Rs 32.98 crore in the year ended March 2021.

Unichem Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company. It addresses the needs of therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterials, anti-infectives and pain management.

