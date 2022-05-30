Indian Bank up for five straight sessions

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 166.15, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.72% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.03% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Indian Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.15, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.91% on the day, quoting at 16664.7. The Sensex is at 55918.13, up 1.88%. Indian Bank has risen around 3.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has risen around 6.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2521.5, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

