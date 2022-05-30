Fine Organic in demand after robust Q4 performance

Fine Organic Industries advanced 12.75% to Rs 4,621.55 after the company reported a 283.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.85 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 31.79 crore in Q4 FY21.Revenue from operations soared 91.1% to Rs 616.87 crore from Rs 322.88 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax surged nearly 292% year on year to Rs 161.87 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Total expenses were up 66.7% to Rs 457.46 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 274.49 crore in Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the company reported 115.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 259.61 crore on a 65.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,876.26 crore in FY22 over FY21.
The board has recommended a final divided of Rs 9 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Fine Organic Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of oleochemical additives for various end-user industries such as foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU