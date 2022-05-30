Fine Organic in demand after robust Q4 performance

Fine Organic Industries advanced 12.75% to Rs 4,621.55 after the company reported a 283.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.85 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 31.79 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations soared 91.1% to Rs 616.87 crore from Rs 322.88 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax surged nearly 292% year on year to Rs 161.87 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Total expenses were up 66.7% to Rs 457.46 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 274.49 crore in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company reported 115.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 259.61 crore on a 65.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,876.26 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The board has recommended a final divided of Rs 9 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Fine Organic Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of oleochemical additives for various end-user industries such as foods, plastics, rubbers, paints, inks, cosmetics, coatings, textile auxiliaries, lubes etc.

