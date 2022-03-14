HDFC Bank Ltd up for fifth session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1435.1, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.12% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1435.1, up 2.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. HDFC Bank Ltd has slipped around 5.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34546.25, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1429, up 2.72% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 6.12% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)