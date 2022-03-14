Krsnaa Diagnostics declines after COO resigns

Krsnaa Diagnostics slipped 1.19% to Rs 541.80 after the company informed that Shivananda Rao has tendered his resignation from the post of chief operating officer (COO) of the company.

The company's COO has resigned due to personal reasons. The resignation is effective from closing of business hours on Monday, 14 March 2022.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is a diagnostic services provider, both in radiology and pathology.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 8.65% YoY to Rs 106.31 crore in Q3 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)