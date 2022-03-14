Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 March 2022.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd spiked 12.57% to Rs 508.15 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75985 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd soared 10.77% to Rs 335.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93849 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd surged 10.21% to Rs 1479. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2590 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd rose 8.98% to Rs 98.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74601 shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd exploded 7.49% to Rs 495.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 87223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20350 shares in the past one month.

