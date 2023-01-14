HDFC Bank Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 12,259 cr

The private lender's net profit rose 18.54% to Rs 12,259.49 crore on 25.97% increase in total income to Rs 51207.61 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The bank's profit before tax (PBT) increased 17.67% year on year to Rs 16,217.63 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) declined 6.26% to Rs 2,806.44 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 18,763.90 crore as on 31 December 2022 as against Rs 18,301 crore as on 30 September 2022 and Rs 16,013.55 crore as on 31 December 2021.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 1.23% as on 31 December 2022 as against 1.23% as on 30 September 2022 and 1.26% as on 31 December 2021.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.33% as on 31 December 2022 as against 0.33% as on 30 September 2022 and 0.37% as on 31 December 2021.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 grew by 24.6% to 22,987.8 crore from 18,443.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2021. Core net interest margin was at 4.1% on total assets, and 4.3% based on interest earning assets.

Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) was at 19,024.1 crore. PPOP, excluding trading and Mark to Market losses, grew by 19.3% over the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

The total credit cost ratio was at 0.74%, as compared to 0.94% for the quarter ending 31 December 2021.

Total advances as of 30 September 2022 were 15,06,809 crore, an increase of 19.5% over 31 December 2021. Domestic retail loans grew by 21.4%, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 30.2% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 20.3%.

Total deposits showed a healthy growth and were at 17,33,204 crore as of 31 December 2022, an increase of 19.9% over 31 December 2021. CASA deposits grew by 12%. CASA deposits comprised 44% of total deposits as of 31 December 2022.

As of 31 December 2022, HDFC Bank's distribution network was at 7,183 branches and 19,007 ATMs/Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,552 cities / towns as against 5,779 branches and 17,238 ATMs / CDMs across 2,956 cities / towns as of 30 September 2021.

Shares of HDFC Bank rose 0.07% to end at Rs 1,600.85 on Friday, 13 January 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)