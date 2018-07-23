HDFC Bank slips after Q1 earnings

fell 1.02% to Rs 2167.85 at 9:30 IST on after net profit rose 18.17% to Rs 4601.44 crore on 18.85% increase in total income to Rs 26367.04 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q1 June 2017.

The result was announced after market hours on Saturday, 21 July 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 107.23 points, or 0.29% to 36,603.60.

On the BSE, 45,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 77,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2172 and a low of Rs 2139.95 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,219.05 on 18 July 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,685 on 26 October 2017.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 9538.62 crore as on 30 June 2018 as against Rs 8606.97 crore as on 31 March 2018 and Rs 7242.93 crore as on 30 June 2017.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 1.33% as on 30 June 2018 as against 1.30% as on 31 March 2018 and 1.24% as on 30 June 2017.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.41% as on 30 June 2018 as against 0.40% as on 31 March 2018 and 0.44% as on 30 June 2017.

The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 4.53% to Rs 1629.37 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q1 June 2017.

Provision coverage ratio of the was at 70% as on 30 June 2018.

As of 31 March 2018, had a nationwide 4,787 branches and 12,635 ATM's in 2,691 cities/towns.

