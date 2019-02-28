JUST IN
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Celgene Corporation's Vidaza.

With this approval, Lupin strengthens its complex generics portfolio in lnjectables.

Lupin's Azacitidine for Injection, 100 mg Single-Dose Vial is a generic version of Celgene Corporation's Vidaza. It is indicated for treatment of patients with the following French-American-British (FAB) myelodysplastic syndrome subtypes: refractory anemia (RA) or refractory anemia with ringed sideroblasts (if accompanied by neutropenia or thrombocytopenia or requiring transfusions), refractory anemia with excess blasts (RAEB), refractory anemia with excess blasts in transformation (RAEB-T), and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMMoL).

