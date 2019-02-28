Board of Anjani Synthetics approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 28 February 2019The Board of Anjani Synthetics at its meeting held on 28 February 2019 has appointed Sourabh Vijay Patawari as an Additional Independent Director of the company with effect from 28 February 2019. The Board has approved the resignation of Rakesh Agarwal as an lndependent Director of the company.
