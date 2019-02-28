JUST IN
Board of Anjani Synthetics approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 28 February 2019

The Board of Anjani Synthetics at its meeting held on 28 February 2019 has appointed Sourabh Vijay Patawari as an Additional Independent Director of the company with effect from 28 February 2019. The Board has approved the resignation of Rakesh Agarwal as an lndependent Director of the company.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 12:21 IST

