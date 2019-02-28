Sapix Yozemi Group selects TCS iON PAPEr for conducting spoken English tests in Japan

-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that Sapix Yozemi Group (Yoyogi Seminar), a Japanese cram school chain, has selected TCS iON PAPER to transform the conduct of its spoken English tests and evaluation of candidate responses.
Spoken English tests are increasingly becoming part of entrance exams for many universities and high schools in Japan. The University Admission Common Test, which will replace the current National Center Test in 2021, is expected to include spoken English.
To prepare students ahead of time, Yoyogi Seminar has included speaking assessments in all its future tests.
The TCS iON PAPER device will equip the preparatory school operator with the capabilities necessary to conduct these tests, including the test environment, test data delivery, and scoring environment. ln addition, it will enable location-independent assessment with the help of experienced English teachers based in lndia. TCS will on-board qualified and certified English teachers, who will be rigorously trained on evaluating the audio responses, in a proctored environment.
