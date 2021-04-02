HDFC Capital and Cerberus to provide capital solutions to India residential projects

HDFC Capital Advisors and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L. P. (Cerberus) have partnered to target the creation of a special situations platform (the Platform) focused on high-yield opportunities in the Indian residential real estate sector.

The Platform will seek to purchase inventory and provide last-mile funding for under construction residential projects across India, among other real estate-related opportunities.

The development of the Platform is in response to a series of shocks to the Indian residential real estate market that have created a significant need for capital. Many buyers have been unwilling to fund projects in advance of completion while traditional financing channels have come under severe pressure. The Platform intends to partner with quality developers to provide capital solutions and expedite project construction and completion.

