HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company partners with NIIT

To create developers to unlock full potential of technology powered insurance solutions
HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company has partnered with NIIT, a global talent development corporation, to create a large pool of developers. Spanning over 10 weeks, HDFC ERGO Technocrat - Advance Dot Net Developer Program will create ready-to-deploy talent, who can play a pivotal role in offering technology powered insurance solutions.
The program will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions and will also offer a stipend to the participants. The applicants will have to clear a two-level assessment test, post which they will receive a provisional offer letter from HDFC ERGO.
