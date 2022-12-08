HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company partners with NIIT

JUST IN
To create developers to unlock full potential of technology powered insurance solutions

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company has partnered with NIIT, a global talent development corporation, to create a large pool of developers. Spanning over 10 weeks, HDFC ERGO Technocrat - Advance Dot Net Developer Program will create ready-to-deploy talent, who can play a pivotal role in offering technology powered insurance solutions.

The program will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions and will also offer a stipend to the participants. The applicants will have to clear a two-level assessment test, post which they will receive a provisional offer letter from HDFC ERGO.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 13:38 IST

