HDFC gains after launching QIP issue

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) gained 1.16% to Rs 1,797.60 after the committee of directors of the corporation at its meeting held yesterday approved and declared the opening of the QIP issue on Wednesday.

Mortgage lender HDFC, in a stock exchange filing after market hours yesterday, said that its board had approved the launch of the share sale and had fixed a floor price of Rs 1,838.94 per share for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering. The corporation may offer a discount of not more than 5% of the said floor price, it added.

HDFC on Wednesday said that its board had approved the launch of its QIP offering to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore by selling equity shares and warrants. The lender's board has also approved raising up to Rs 9,000 crore through issuance of secured redeemable non convertible debentures.

HDFC said the committee of directors will meet on Monday, 10 August 2020, to consider and determine the issue price of the securities to be issued by way of issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

HDFC is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India.

