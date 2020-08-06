Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 20.78 points or 1.31% at 1611.95 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.67%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.42%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.14%),DLF Ltd (up 1.97%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 1.27%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.26%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.67%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 231.05 or 0.61% at 37894.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.35 points or 0.59% at 11167.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.07 points or 0.8% at 13536.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.76 points or 0.74% at 4595.64.

On BSE,1207 shares were trading in green, 565 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

