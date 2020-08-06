Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 241.56 points or 1.34% at 18217.77 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 5%),Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 4.86%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.83%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NIIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.6%), NIIT Ltd (up 3.57%), Cyient Ltd (up 3.19%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.09%), and Subex Ltd (up 3.05%).

On the other hand, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 5%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.95%), and Majesco Ltd (down 2.46%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 231.05 or 0.61% at 37894.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.35 points or 0.59% at 11167.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 107.07 points or 0.8% at 13536.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.76 points or 0.74% at 4595.64.

On BSE,1207 shares were trading in green, 565 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

