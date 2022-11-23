HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for fifth session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 546.25, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.51% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.05% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 546.25, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18269.7. The Sensex is at 61531.66, up 0.18%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 0.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18973.2, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 548.25, up 1.48% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 20.51% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.05% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 88.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

