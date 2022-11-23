Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Surana Solar Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Fino Payments Bank Ltd and Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 November 2022.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 377.4 at 23-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 151 shares in the past one month.

Surana Solar Ltd spiked 19.90% to Rs 24.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12577 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd surged 14.36% to Rs 15.13. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd exploded 13.60% to Rs 218.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34601 shares in the past one month.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd advanced 11.73% to Rs 143.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 84410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17323 shares in the past one month.

