HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 473.55, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.1% in last one year as compared to a 10.57% jump in NIFTY and a 25.2% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 473.55, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 11830.4. The Sensex is at 39566.5, down 0.3%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 6.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13695.7, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

