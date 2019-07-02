Adani Green Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Manpasand Beverages Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2019.

Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Manpasand Beverages Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2019.

Adani Green Energy Ltd spiked 12.40% to Rs 51.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Transmission Ltd soared 5.74% to Rs 236.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24179 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd surged 5.73% to Rs 63.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd added 4.97% to Rs 39.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83918 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd rose 4.63% to Rs 249.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48697 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)