HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stays slippery

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 681.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.11% in last one year as compared to a 47.86% rally in NIFTY and a 51% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 681.5, down 0.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 15684.45. The Sensex is at 52363.34, up 0.09%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 0.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16376.85, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 684.9, down 0.54% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 19.11% in last one year as compared to a 47.86% rally in NIFTY and a 51% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 116.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

