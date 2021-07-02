Bajaj Finserv Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 11742, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.95% in last one year as compared to a 47.86% rally in NIFTY and a 51% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11742, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 15684.45. The Sensex is at 52363.34, up 0.09%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has eased around 0.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16376.85, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11831.85, down 0.4% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd jumped 90.95% in last one year as compared to a 47.86% rally in NIFTY and a 51% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

