HDFC Life, NALCO, RITES in focus

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company will be in focus. Foreign promoter Standard Life will reportedly sell 3.46% stake in the company through block deal at a price band of Rs 658-678 per share.

NALCO posted net turnover and net profit of Rs.8869.29 crore and Rs.1299.56 crore respectively in FY20-21 compared to Rs.8425.75 crore and Rs.138.23 crore achieved during the previous year. The net profit of the company for the financial year 2020-21 has jumped by 840% over last financial year.

RITES said that Metro Express, Mauritius has awarded additional work of consultancy services (PMC) for extension of the mainline from Rose Hill to Reduit through Ebene for an additional fee of MUR 250 millions (Rs 45 crore approximately).

Ramco Systems announced that it will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT), deepening its 12-year partnership with Yemen's largest container terminal.

Great Eastern Shipping Company said that the company had delivered its 1996 built Midsize Gas Carrier 'Jag Vayu' to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in May 2021.

Stove Kraft said that the company is launching or upgrading a new range of Home and Kitchen appliances products for Onam festival which includes Mixer Grinder & Wet Grinder, Pressure cookers, Cast Iron Cookware, Sleek Glass Cooktop 2, 3 and 4 Burner, Double Walled Kettle, Hand Blender, Hand Mixer, Induction Stove, Desk Lamp, Turbo Food Processor, Shears and Cutting Board.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)