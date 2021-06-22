SBI, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma in spotlight

-
-
State Bank of India (SBI) said that the Central Board of the bank accorded approval for raising fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) capital up to an amount of Rs 14,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The bonds are proposed to be raised in Indian or US currency.
Bharti Airtel and Tata Group, announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G networks solutions for India.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and/or associate companies) along with one of its wholly owned subsidiaries today announced that they have reached an agreement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, to resolve the patent litigation regarding submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in the US.
KPIT Technologies announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in PathPartner Technology. PathPartner is a specialist design service and solution provider of operating system software and low-level software for Automotive, Camera, Radar, and Multimedia devices.
PG Electroplast approved an incoming investment of Rs. 76.6 crore in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company. The members approved the issue of Equity Shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures to Baring Private Equity India AIF, the Taparia family backed Ananta Capital, members of the Patni Family Office and some individual investors.
Dish TV India said its board approved the raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through rights issue, at a price of Rs 10 per share.
