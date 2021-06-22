JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Stock Alert

KPIT Technologies to acquire controlling stake in PathPartner Technology

KPIT Technologies to acquire PathPartner Technology
Business Standard

SBI, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma in spotlight

Capital Market 

State Bank of India (SBI) said that the Central Board of the bank accorded approval for raising fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) capital up to an amount of Rs 14,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The bonds are proposed to be raised in Indian or US currency.

Bharti Airtel and Tata Group, announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G networks solutions for India.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and/or associate companies) along with one of its wholly owned subsidiaries today announced that they have reached an agreement with Celgene Corporation (Celgene), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, to resolve the patent litigation regarding submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules) in the US.

KPIT Technologies announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in PathPartner Technology. PathPartner is a specialist design service and solution provider of operating system software and low-level software for Automotive, Camera, Radar, and Multimedia devices.

PG Electroplast approved an incoming investment of Rs. 76.6 crore in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company. The members approved the issue of Equity Shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures to Baring Private Equity India AIF, the Taparia family backed Ananta Capital, members of the Patni Family Office and some individual investors.

Dish TV India said its board approved the raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through rights issue, at a price of Rs 10 per share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 22 2021. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU