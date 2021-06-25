ONGC, Ashok Leyland, LIC Housing Finance in focus

ONGC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,404.16 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 6,338.12 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 11.79% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 121,042.09 crore.

Ashok Leyland reported 1,851.08% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 352.56 crore on 61.94% rise in total income to Rs 8,304.68 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

LIC Housing Finance announced issue of 4.54 crore shares at Rs 514.25 per share to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on a private placement basis. LIC's shareholding in the company after the proposed preferential allotment of shares will increase to 45.24% from 40.313%.

PTC India reported 50.71% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.56 crore on 7.9% rise in total income to Rs 3,926.10 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Indian Bank said that the bank has raised Rs 1,650 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set issue price for QIP at Rs 142.15 per share.

Crystal Ceramics Industries, a material subsidiary of Asian Granito India, where Asian Granito is holding 70% of equity, has completed 12000 SQMTS/days of Glazed Vitrified Tiles brown field capacity expansion at its Meshana Plant. This capacity addition will increase total capacity of Crystal Ceramics to 36000 SQMTS/day.

