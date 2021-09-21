HDFC unveils special home loan rate at 6.70%

Housing Development Finance Corporation today unveiled its special limited period offer for the upcoming festival season. Under this special offer, customers can avail HDFC Home Loan starting at 6.70% pa effective 20th September 2021.

This Offer will be applicable to all new loan applications irrespective of the loan amount or employment category. The special rate is linked to borrower's credit score. This is a close ended scheme and will be valid till 31 October 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)