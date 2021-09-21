Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%

-
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, the generic version of Evoclin1 Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2021, the Evoclin Foam, 1%, market achieved annual sales of approximately $12.0 million.
