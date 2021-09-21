Sterling & Wilson Solar commissions solar power plant in Jordan

Sterling & Wilson Solar today announced that it has commissioned the 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan.

The project, located on an area of 1.3 sq. kms in Ma'an Governorate, 200 km south of Amman, was executed with more than 850,000 safe manhours during the pandemic, by following all the necessary safety protocols and guidelines set by the local authorities.

The Al Husainiyah project will save around 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)