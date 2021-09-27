FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 71.54 points or 0.47% at 15018.21 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Globus Spirits Ltd (down 3.45%), United Breweries Ltd (down 3.1%),BCL Industries Ltd (down 3%),Dabur India Ltd (down 2.85%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 2.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.92%), Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 1.84%), Marico Ltd (down 1.66%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.65%), and Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.61%).

On the other hand, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 4.73%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 2.91%), and KRBL Ltd (up 2.87%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.94 or 0.26% at 60202.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.2 points or 0.22% at 17892.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25 points or 0.09% at 28048.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.23 points or 0.12% at 8694.04.

On BSE,1617 shares were trading in green, 1612 were trading in red and 215 were unchanged.

