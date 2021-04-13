Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 40.02 points or 0.18% at 22510.63 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 8.62%), Vimta Labs Ltd (down 4.67%),Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (down 4.08%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 3.25%),Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 1.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 1.5%), Cadila Healthcare Ltd (down 1.46%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (down 1.42%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 0.91%), and Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 0.88%).

On the other hand, Hikal Ltd (up 12.21%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 5.37%), and Pfizer Ltd (up 5.14%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 284.55 or 0.59% at 48167.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.7 points or 0.61% at 14398.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 150.39 points or 0.73% at 20707.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.15 points or 1.14% at 6774.66.

On BSE,1709 shares were trading in green, 1031 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

