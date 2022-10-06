Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 32.88 points or 0.14% at 23679.73 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Biocon Ltd (down 2.26%), Lupin Ltd (down 2.25%),Granules India Ltd (down 2.16%),Gland Pharma Ltd (down 2.01%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Medicamen Biotech Ltd (down 1.61%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 1.55%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 1.53%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.49%), and Cipla Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 7.56%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 7.14%), and Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 5.4%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 407.27 or 0.7% at 58472.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 123.3 points or 0.71% at 17397.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 416.74 points or 1.45% at 29139.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.6 points or 1.19% at 9003.19.

On BSE,2409 shares were trading in green, 986 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

