RBL Bank gains after total deposits rise 5% YoY in Q2

RBL Bank advanced 3.78% to Rs 122.15 after the private lender's total deposits rose 5% to Rs 79,407 crore as of 30 September 2022 from Rs 75,588 crore recorded on 30 September 2021.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the total deposits declined 0.24% as compared with Rs 79,216 crore posted on 30 June 2022.

The bank's retail LCR deposits aggregated to Rs 32,804 crore as on 30 September 2022, recording a growth of 4% YoY and QoQ. Liquidity Coverage Ratio was at 156% in Q2 FY23 as against 155% in Q2 FY22 and 149% in Q1 FY23.

CASA stood at Rs 28,718 crore as of 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 7% YoY and 1% QoQ. CASA ratio improved to 36.2% in Q2 FY23 compared with 35.4% in Q2 FY22 and 36% in Q1 FY23.

Gross Advances stood at Rs 64,677 crore as of 30 September 2022, recording a growth of 12% YoY and 4% QoQ. Retail advances grew 5% YoY and 6% sequentially while wholesale advances grew 20% YoY and 2% sequentially for the quarter ended 30 September 2022. The mix of retail: wholesale advances was approximately 52:48.

The bank said that it continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with retail deposits (as per LCR definition) at approximately 41.31% as against 39.65% as at the end of the last quarter.

RBL Bank is one of India's fastest growing private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. As of 31 March 2022, the bank had 502 branches and 1,302 business correspondent branches, of which 289 were banking outlets. RBL Finserve, a 100% subsidiary of the bank, accounted for 789 business correspondent branches.

The bank reported standalone net profit of Rs 201.16 crore as against a net loss of Rs 459.47 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Total income rose marginally to Rs 2,702.91 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 2,679.19 crore in Q1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)