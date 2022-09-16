Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 19.57 points or 0.09% at 23013.88 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 5.72%), Themis Medicare Ltd (up 1.94%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 1.88%),Sigachi Industries Ltd (up 1.86%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Granules India Ltd (up 1.65%), Venus Remedies Ltd (up 1.39%), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 1.32%), Windlas Biotech Ltd (up 1.31%), and Cipla Ltd (up 1.31%).

On the other hand, Hikal Ltd (down 3.06%), Shalby Ltd (down 2.01%), and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 1.96%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 471.71 or 0.79% at 59462.3.

The Nifty 50 index was down 131.55 points or 0.74% at 17745.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 28.84 points or 0.1% at 29882.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 20.02 points or 0.22% at 9222.54.

On BSE,1499 shares were trading in green, 1316 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

