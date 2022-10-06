Yes Bank gains after recording double-digit YoY growth in deposits & advances in Q2 FY23

Yes Bank rose 2.47% to Rs 16.60 after the bank's deposits increased by 13.2% to Rs 2,00,020 crore as on 30 September 2022 from Rs 1,76,672 crore as on 30 September 2021.

CASA to total deposits ratio stood at 31.3% as on 30 September 2022 as against 30.3% as on 30 September 2021.

Loans & advances as on 30 September 2022 stood at Rs 1,92,809 crore, up by 11.6% as compared with Rs 1,72,839 crore as on 30 September 2021.

Credit to deposit ratio was at 96.4% as on 30 September 2022 as against 97.8% as on 30 September 2021.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was at 103% as on 30 September 2022 as against 113.1% as on 30 September 2021.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.

The bank reported 50.2% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 310.63 crore on 9.7% increase in total income to Rs 5,916.28 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

