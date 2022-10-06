Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2.91%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 718.5, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 46.86% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% slide in NIFTY and a 4.08% slide in the Nifty IT.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 718.5, up 2.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 17391.75. The Sensex is at 58450.33, up 0.66%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 11.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2095.45, up 2.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

