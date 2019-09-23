Healthcare stocks ease

JUST IN
Business Standard

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 60.04 points or 0.46% at 12956.53 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.83%), Lupin Ltd (down 4.01%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 3.08%),Take Solutions Ltd (down 2.99%),Cipla Ltd (down 2.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 2.67%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 2.23%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.86%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 1.82%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.69%).

On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 10.39%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 9.17%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.03%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1176.2 or 3.09% at 39190.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 350.15 points or 3.11% at 11624.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 357.19 points or 2.71% at 13561.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 122.35 points or 2.74% at 4581.86.

On BSE,1590 shares were trading in green, 892 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 14:00 IST

