Heera Ispat reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Managing director of Heera group jailed for fraud
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit declines 73.51% in the December 2018 quarter
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit declines 28.66% in the March 2019 quarter
Gallantt Ispat standalone net profit rises 143.95% in the March 2019 quarter
Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 222.37% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilHeera Ispat reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU