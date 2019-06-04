Orchid Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.45 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 162.07 croreNet Loss of Orchid Pharma reported to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 92.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 162.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 101.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 355.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 583.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 644.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales162.07155.79 4 583.65644.17 -9 OPM %-4.764.99 --2.172.11 - PBDT-3.23-69.95 95 3.93-268.18 LP PBT-34.57-102.52 66 -125.99-401.47 69 NP-13.45-92.37 85 -101.05-355.28 72
