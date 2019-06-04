JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) consolidated net profit rises 1367.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 269.68% to Rs 15.97 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 1367.50% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 269.68% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 101.43% to Rs 26.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.974.32 270 26.8513.33 101 OPM %64.81-27.78 -38.18-35.63 - PBDT9.76-1.72 LP 7.79-5.65 LP PBT9.66-1.81 LP 7.44-6.05 LP NP5.870.40 1368 3.64-3.84 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU