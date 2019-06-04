Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) consolidated net profit rises 1367.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 269.68% to Rs 15.97 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 1367.50% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 269.68% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 101.43% to Rs 26.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.974.32 270 26.8513.33 101 OPM %64.81-27.78 -38.18-35.63 - PBDT9.76-1.72 LP 7.79-5.65 LP PBT9.66-1.81 LP 7.44-6.05 LP NP5.870.40 1368 3.64-3.84 LP
