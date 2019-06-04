Himachal Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Garware Technical Fibres standalone net profit rises 24.78% in the March 2019 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
International Constructions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Uflex consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Sportking India standalone net profit declines 61.80% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 318.23% to Rs 23.63 croreNet profit of Himachal Fibres reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 318.23% to Rs 23.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 47.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.635.65 318 47.7655.76 -14 OPM %4.4024.60 -9.258.72 - PBDT0.420.71 -41 2.221.89 17 PBT0.100.22 -55 0.17-0.36 LP NP0.36-0.79 LP 0.41-0.68 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU