CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 67.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 59.44 crore

Net profit of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure declined 67.90% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 59.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.92% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.18% to Rs 156.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales59.4455.27 8 156.15198.11 -21 OPM %9.674.78 -11.192.95 - PBDT2.324.10 -43 7.554.80 57 PBT1.153.28 -65 2.772.55 9 NP0.260.81 -68 1.081.09 -1

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 16:57 IST

