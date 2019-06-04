CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 67.90% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 59.44 crore

Net profit of & Infrastructure declined 67.90% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 59.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.92% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.18% to Rs 156.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 198.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

