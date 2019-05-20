Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Hem Holdings & Trading declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 0.060.06 0 OPM %-100.000 --33.33-33.33 - PBDT0.010.03 -67 0.080.08 0 PBT0.010.03 -67 0.080.08 0 NP0.010.03 -67 0.080.08 0
